Maple Capital Management Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position by $28.74 Million; Market Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 991,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 41.19 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 billion, down from 42.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 2.79M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Secs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 145 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management reported 5,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Woodmont Inv Counsel reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neuberger Berman Gp has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Advisors Limited invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adi Cap Limited Company holds 200 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Lc has 3,928 shares. Hl Ltd Llc accumulated 4,803 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,137 shares. 8,643 were accumulated by Brinker. Optimum Advsr has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,209 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc invested in 0.37% or 2,735 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt holds 5% or 43,671 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,758 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares to 68,113 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 27,802 shares to 201,682 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 61,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17B for 13.55 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.