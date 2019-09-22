Maple Capital Management Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Penn Davis Mcfarland Lifted Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) as Shares Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 510 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04M, up from 5,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 2,476 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg reported 24,780 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,104 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,097 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt owns 47,733 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.13% or 91,444 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 2.11M shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D L Carlson Investment Gru stated it has 43,726 shares. Tobam has 199,995 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.30 million shares. Country Club Trust Na, Missouri-based fund reported 20,590 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,895 are held by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 79,101 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares. Zevenbergen Ltd Co owns 105,079 shares for 6.52% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Co has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16.77% or 75,986 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 1.36 million shares. Personal Cap invested in 37,938 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,881 shares. Moreover, Forbes J M Comm Llp has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has 2,258 shares. Claar Advsrs Lc invested in 4.73% or 5,500 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).