Maple Capital Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Entergy New (ETR) Shares Rose, Stephens Lowered Its Position by $624,055

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 4,758 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 11,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 1.66M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares to 18,857 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,307 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Peapack Gladstone holds 13,228 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Llc holds 5,506 shares. 2,323 were reported by Dubuque Retail Bank. Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 3,085 shares. Karp Mngmt Corp reported 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 822,981 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,648 shares. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). King Wealth holds 1.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,826 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc stated it has 447,672 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc reported 28,628 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,078 shares to 33,159 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).