Maple Capital Management Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $486,275

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 1.86M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

