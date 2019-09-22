Maple Capital Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $46.63 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 228,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, down from 255,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54M shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,219 shares to 29,440 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 42,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

