Maple Capital Management Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Decreased by $587,070 as Market Value Declined; Private Trust Co Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holding by $366,048 as Stock Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 8.19 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares to 28,117 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,999 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “4 data points in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

