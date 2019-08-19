Maple Capital Management Has Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $318,742 as Market Value Rose; As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised by $676,787 Its Holding

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 38,376 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 21,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 539,935 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.67. About 2.12 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 45 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mngmt has invested 1.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 171,664 shares. 6.47 million are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 83,793 shares. Piedmont Advisors has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.91% or 156,100 shares. 97,614 are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 2.76% or 68,665 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 16,360 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 48,628 shares. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 34,334 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 35,500 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,857 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,680 shares to 19,621 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,593 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).