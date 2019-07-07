Maple Capital Management Has Upped Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $318,742 as Stock Price Rose; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Appleton Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 28,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 0.26% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,657 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc owns 11,577 shares. Security Natl Tru holds 0.15% or 4,313 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl holds 1.39M shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd reported 497,705 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 133,887 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank accumulated 0.37% or 3,940 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% or 18,944 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & Com accumulated 200 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Lc Delaware has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,141 shares. Eqis Capital invested in 19,872 shares. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ima Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,496 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie. XIE BING sold $2.21M worth of stock or 21,337 shares. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 28,575 shares to 64,856 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et by 16,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Graniteshares Etf Tr Bbg Commd.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 4,993 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 58,970 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Jcic Asset Inc has 32,863 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 1.63% or 99,491 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 713,193 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.87% stake. Amica Mutual holds 1.35% or 64,876 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Com reported 4,400 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com owns 13.75 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,719 shares. 32,867 are held by Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York. 2.27M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 75,618 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 2,578 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,164 shares.