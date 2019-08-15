Maple Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $658,600; Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position by $327,201

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.15. About 2.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 15,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 551,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,220 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.21% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.27% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 53,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 830,054 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Llc holds 2.69 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Black Creek Management Incorporated has invested 4.2% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Bokf Na owns 45,560 shares. Victory has invested 0.28% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 157,358 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 11,933 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 688,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 428,902 shares. Snow Cap Management LP reported 19,301 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management holds 15,200 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

