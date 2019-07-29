Maple Capital Management Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position by $812,292 as Stock Price Declined; Edison International (EIX) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Its Holding by $312,503

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 5,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,316 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 22,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 4.55 million shares traded or 104.58% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,360 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 reported 32,938 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 2,716 shares stake. Boltwood Management stated it has 874 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Management Inc reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantres Asset Management Limited has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Natl Bank And Tru holds 43,241 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,434 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 762 shares. Arbor Advsr Lc has 1,250 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.24M shares stake.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.36 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

