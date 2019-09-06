Maple Capital Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $658,600; Stock Declined; As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Share Price Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.57 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN)

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 216,794 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 187,396 shares for 6.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 489,968 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Management Limited Company owns 253 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 52,820 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 715 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 100,501 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 485 shares. Connable Office stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 222 are held by North Amer Mgmt. Kelly Lawrence W And Incorporated Ca reported 133 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 5,278 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Limited Com invested in 1,283 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Co Nj reported 10,012 shares.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 96,900 shares to 465,500 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,277 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

