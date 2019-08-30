Maple Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Fil LTD Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 1,377 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 68,113 shares with $16.04 million value, down from 69,490 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.74. About 786,495 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Fil Ltd decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 99.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 55,045 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Fil Ltd holds 130 shares with $7,000 value, down from 55,175 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $84.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 5.21M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Thursday, August 1. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea Investment invested in 0.78% or 739,465 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11.30M shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). White Elm Cap Ltd Com reported 5.2% stake. Catalyst Capital Advsrs has 1,200 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 613,985 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 3.33% or 167,731 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability Corp has 2.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,174 shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.2% or 21,109 shares. 2,804 are held by Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corp Adv holds 4.34% or 51,151 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 21,138 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.39% below currents $280.74 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Fil Ltd increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 325,749 shares to 3.89 million valued at $55.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 2,808 shares and now owns 157,130 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.38% above currents $43.9 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr Inc reported 36,283 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & has 14.75M shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Century Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Magnetar Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 3,763 shares. Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Texas-based Mcgowan Gru Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Macquarie reported 104,721 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Birinyi Assoc, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,937 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). King Wealth reported 11,380 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 5,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 10,009 are held by Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept. Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,641 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 920,614 shares.