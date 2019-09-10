Maple Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $401,004 as Stock Rose; As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stock Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $471,978

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 5.22M shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $190.6. About 135,330 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cavco Industries Appoints Susan L. Blount to Board Of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cavco: A Company with Hurricane-Induced Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results and Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 13,413 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,857 shares. State Street reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 823 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 10,114 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,313 shares. Brinker Cap holds 6,343 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt accumulated 105,801 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,879 shares. Venator Management Ltd holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 22,500 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 51 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 30,227 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 106,027 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mirae Asset Global Commerce Limited accumulated 557,055 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 6,037 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhumbline Advisers has 3.15M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 271,122 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt owns 6,745 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Davis R M reported 30,162 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.43% or 341,687 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 108,121 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh holds 1.65% or 32,641 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 3,743 shares. Boston Research And invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).