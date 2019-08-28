Maple Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Rose; As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Market Valuation Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $663,966

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 222,252 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 202,100 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Gp holds 3,554 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M Hldgs holds 5,893 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Martin And Company Tn accumulated 8,251 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 7.27 million were accumulated by Bank Of America Corp De. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 23,146 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 136,480 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swiss Natl Bank has 3.27M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.11% or 7,233 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Mngmt invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barrett Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allstate Corporation owns 56,512 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.42 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expanding Their Reach: Top 6 Institutions Operating in the Crypto Space and Driving Adoption – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware Paints Multi-Faceted Picture Of Computing Future – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 102,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Incorporated owns 23,271 shares. Montecito Bancshares has 11,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 807,833 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 98,718 shares. 717,790 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 144,110 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 28,000 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru Communications reported 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Essex Inv Management Ltd holds 0% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,322 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,554 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Prudential Fin holds 0.09% or 2.99 million shares. 156,924 are owned by Reinhart Ptnrs.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares to 34,762 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 6,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,445 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties boosts annual run-rate FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.