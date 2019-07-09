Maple Capital Management Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 336,922 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 344,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 1.24M shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – RUSSIA IS SAID TO HAVE MONITORED MAGOMEDOVS FOR 6 MONTHS: RBC; 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 80 FROM EUR 75; 08/05/2018 – IMPINJ INC Pl.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC TALK.L : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company's stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 1.04M shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charter Tru reported 7,770 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 35,000 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 253,611 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 85,263 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,151 shares. 2,558 were reported by Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 3 shares. 3,256 were reported by M&R Mgmt. Cambridge Inc owns 5,318 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.13% or 4,386 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Financial Mgmt Inc holds 356 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares to 306,550 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,307 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

