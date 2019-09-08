Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $448,344; King Luther Capital Management Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Decreased by $2.10 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 193,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 197,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 30,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.93M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.32 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 979,339 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,424 shares. Amg National Tru Fincl Bank invested in 0.11% or 14,523 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Limited Liability Company holds 799,519 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glovista Invests Lc invested in 0.13% or 3,600 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt invested in 2,887 shares. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 5,861 shares. Strategic Finance Services reported 1.05% stake. Of Oklahoma holds 40,217 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management owns 22,372 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3.45M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.83 million shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank And Tru reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 3,300 are owned by Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id. Fincl Services holds 0.34% or 22,447 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability reported 73,589 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Com invested in 4,364 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 4,825 shares. 44,338 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Baxter Bros holds 13,551 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Williams Jones & Assoc stated it has 100,200 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 33,274 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.52% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.