Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.91 Million; Share Price Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) as Market Value Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,425 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.16 million, down from 604,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 632,939 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 70,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 377,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 9,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate holds 160,633 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 70,412 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Eaton Vance has 16.60M shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 6,450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connecticut-based Chilton Inv has invested 2.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.06% or 23.46M shares. 5,900 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 105,357 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 1.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.52 million shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.77 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why $32 Looks So Great for BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Record Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20M for 27.15 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2019 : INTU, ADSK, ROST, HPQ, HPE, SPLK, DXC, VSAT, DECK, NXGN, SVM, LGF.A – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 50,948 shares to 641,980 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).