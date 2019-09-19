Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $496,870; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 3.11M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 36,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17.07M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.67 million, down from 17.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 24.14M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senators to press automakers, regulators on Takata air bag recall; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Buys Eagle Ford Assets For $220.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 08/03/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Privacy and Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO LOSE SEDAN-BUYING CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (MLPY) by 66,000 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Opportunities 2022 by 130,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 22,272 shares to 67,191 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).