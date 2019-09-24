Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; Boston Partners Has Lowered Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $1.42 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 38,025 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 34,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 812,643 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 40,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.54M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 686,820 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Nadler Fin Group has invested 0.34% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goelzer Inv Management holds 1,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,607 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 5,287 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% or 48,447 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments stated it has 140,612 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,035 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. 1,557 were reported by Huntington National Bank. Numerixs Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 8,882 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.38% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 21,052 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.17M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 6,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 85,113 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc stated it has 3,655 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 85,358 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 8.99% stake. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 1,489 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aviva Public Limited Liability Co holds 25,056 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,500 shares. 121,064 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 17,560 shares to 424,087 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).