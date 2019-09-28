Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Community Financial (TCFC) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 2,028 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 87,668 shares with $17.35M value, up from 85,640 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices

Community Financial Corp (TCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 21 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in Community Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.54 million shares, up from 1.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Community Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a state chartered bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $187.05 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4,637 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500.

date 2019-09-28

Private Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation for 184,033 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 179,532 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 16,340 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 742 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 44 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Cascend on Friday, September 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Bank has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 3.07% or 69,917 shares. Moreover, Consolidated Investment Grp Lc has 3.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Banque Pictet Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 461,750 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 2.13% or 44,249 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Homrich & Berg holds 1.01% or 96,309 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 724,270 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership invested in 18,403 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 1,321 shares. Tillar stated it has 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Money Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.