Maple Capital Management Has Increased Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Last Week Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 21.52% above currents $496.22 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $575.0000 610.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $630 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $600 New Target: $630 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $625 Maintain

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 3,007 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 76,472 shares with $8.11M value, up from 73,465 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $116.32B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.25M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 83,793 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ent Fin Services invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Perritt Capital invested in 8,375 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 3,899 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 178,825 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,230 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 37,066 shares. Texas-based Fruth Inv Management has invested 1.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,647 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt owns 2,465 shares. Cap Sarl invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nordea Management Ab holds 0.56% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 1.20 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 8,895 shares to 18,857 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 112,051 shares and now owns 11,050 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -8.86% below currents $124.59 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 30. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $1.09M worth of stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $57.19 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 48.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

