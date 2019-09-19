Maple Capital Management Has Increased By $399,252 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 14,259 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 320,809 shares with $9.30M value, up from 306,550 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $279.20B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30. It is down 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 79.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 124,498 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 32,681 shares with $869,000 value, down from 157,179 last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $936.59 million valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 103,625 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.40% above currents $30 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 11.98 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shelton Cap owns 378,834 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barbara Oil holds 0.66% or 40,000 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.76% or 265,340 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 11.29M shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr stated it has 24,028 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 2.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 457,252 shares. Clal Insur Enter Ltd reported 1.97M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Towercrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11,132 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Appleton Prtn Ma reported 338,817 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. announces Grand Opening for its newest Atlanta-area community – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Homebuilders open communities, model homes in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Hualiang Jiang – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.