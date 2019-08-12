Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $6.61 Million; Cree (CREE) Stock Declined While Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Stake by $34.59 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 162,479 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 606,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 986,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.45M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 186,161 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Investment Limited Co invested in 562,400 shares. 65,426 are held by Prudential Financial. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise accumulated 734,797 shares. Dupont accumulated 8,322 shares. Castleark Management Lc has 0.42% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Raymond James And Assoc owns 585,406 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research owns 23,001 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Gp holds 0.06% or 270,036 shares in its portfolio. 350 are owned by Mufg Americas. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 22,603 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). South Dakota Council invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 517,063 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $86.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 975,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

