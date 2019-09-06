Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Steven Madden LTD. (SHOO) Shorts Lowered By 8.85%

Steven Madden LTD. (NASDAQ:SHOO) had a decrease of 8.85% in short interest. SHOO’s SI was 3.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.85% from 3.48 million shares previously. With 570,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Steven Madden LTD. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s short sellers to cover SHOO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 152,462 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 6,703 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 13,798 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $836.42. About 103,446 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Spark Inv Lc, New York-based fund reported 88,300 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 13,922 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Llc has 101,845 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp stated it has 725,055 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research reported 81,539 shares. 225 are held by Huntington Financial Bank. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 2.43 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.03% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 53,940 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 701,391 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.5% or 173,725 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,637 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jennison Assocs Llc invested in 862,319 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.22% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 677 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 3,472 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Clean Yield has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 868 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 245,393 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 46,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 2,750 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -10.70% below currents $836.42 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. Wedbush upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $640 target in Friday, March 22 report. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $725 target in Monday, March 18 report. Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81M for 66.81 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 80,000 shares.