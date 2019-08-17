Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.10 Million; Mitek Sys (MITK) Stock Declined While Harvest Management Increased Its Position

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 209,281 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg has 10,374 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 678,819 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Poplar Forest Ltd has 409,199 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 1,100 shares. Wendell David owns 40,253 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 148,779 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Country Tru Bank owns 205,317 shares. Leavell Investment Inc owns 4,863 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 5,900 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd owns 10,710 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 587 shares. Wallace Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Salem Counselors holds 0.36% or 32,695 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Inc has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Leadership Changes in Corporate Business Development, Oncology R&D, and Managed Healthcare Services – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mitek responds to Elliott’s stake – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek and JanusID Deliver Real-time Identity Verification to SMBs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 17,069 shares. 8,174 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 83,950 shares. Voya Invest Ltd holds 14,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw Cap holds 4.36% or 360,000 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gradient Invs Lc reported 145 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 27,000 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 400,169 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 84,281 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Gamco Et Al has 15,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 19,138 shares or 3.59% of the stock.