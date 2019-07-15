Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $401,004 as Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, down from 211,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $279.08. About 1.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 2.77 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.17 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 4,437 shares. Thomas White holds 18,769 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset has 14,341 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 40,400 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.42% or 74,972 shares in its portfolio. 42,777 were accumulated by Rockland. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 5.03M are held by Pnc Financial Gp. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,794 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Altfest L J reported 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First National Bank & Trust holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 126,628 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 0.71% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 157,901 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.65% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Da Davidson And has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 12,047 shares in its portfolio. 867 are held by Edgewood Management Llc. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6.55 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 3.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 192,698 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Biondo Advsrs Llc reported 149,675 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 61 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 171,691 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 144,500 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation. Cookson Peirce Co has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,006 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru Com invested in 0.02% or 862 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 59,713 shares stake. Mairs And Incorporated owns 2,695 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 326,040 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.