Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $1.06 Million; U S Global Investors Cut By $12.44 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 59.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 222,094 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 148,529 shares with $8.43M value, down from 370,623 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 5.38M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 40.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 19,339 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 66,977 shares with $3.74M value, up from 47,638 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05 million shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Com holds 0.3% or 37,470 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Voloridge Inv Management Lc holds 0.06% or 40,112 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Mngmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 53,596 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 101,579 shares. Axa accumulated 47,475 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 0.14% or 10,400 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 500 shares. Wright Inc has 0.58% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Psagot Inv House stated it has 16,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,934 were accumulated by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,683 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.06% above currents $62.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,079 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1,756 shares. Quantitative Invest Management accumulated 372,757 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate holds 0.96% or 282,237 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 91,250 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 145,884 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management owns 509 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 365 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund accumulated 12,424 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Csat Advisory LP owns 4,610 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Clark Estates New York accumulated 3.95% or 435,000 shares.

