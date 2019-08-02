Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $327,860

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 8.18 million shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walmart (WMT) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 29,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 32,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 6.10M shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares to 193,934 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 35,669 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 5,317 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 104 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,527 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,168 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adirondack holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H Company has 341,344 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wright Invsts Service holds 48,394 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Dana Advisors has 323,605 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 1,673 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 0.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Finance Advisors Inc holds 1.01% or 23,997 shares in its portfolio. 15,050 are owned by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 232,117 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 44,292 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 330,744 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Trust holds 0.05% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 9,160 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 351,633 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hamel Assocs Inc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 95,538 shares. Regions Fin holds 989,514 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank owns 40,286 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

