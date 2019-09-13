Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $308,909 as Shares Declined; Orbimed Advisors Raised Its Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $6.98 Million as Stock Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 106,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44 million, up from 103,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 1.43 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 105.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 367,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 717,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 6.01 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genfit S A by 104,707 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt LP owns 3.05M shares. 9,088 are owned by Laurion Cap Management Lp. Highland Management LP reported 115,500 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Perceptive Lc reported 2.76% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 66,568 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3.29M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 250,614 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 16,000 shares. 291,000 were accumulated by Broadfin Cap Limited Com. Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0% or 11,000 shares. Agf Invests invested in 0.11% or 471,583 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Fagan holds 0.43% or 53,965 shares in its portfolio.

