Maple Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $587,070; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holder Eventide Asset Management Cut Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 7.23M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 350,070 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48,200 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $36.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.45M for 38.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares to 47,638 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.