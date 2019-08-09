Maple Capital Management Decreased Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $708,102; Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Position as Valuation Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 3.40 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 352,751 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 18.13 million shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 47.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

