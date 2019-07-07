Maple Capital Management Decreased By $1.91 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Shorts at LICO ENERGY METALS COMMON SHARES (WCTXF) Raised By 4.82%

LICO ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WCTXF) had an increase of 4.82% in short interest. WCTXF’s SI was 8,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.82% from 8,300 shares previously. With 51,900 avg volume, 0 days are for LICO ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WCTXF)’s short sellers to cover WCTXF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0311. About 36,200 shares traded or 130.10% up from the average. LiCo Energy Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCTXF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 18.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 70,878 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 306,550 shares with $8.46M value, down from 377,428 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $278.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. UBS upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

