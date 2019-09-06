Maple Capital Management Cut Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $5.04 Million; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Stake

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 271,185 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Proposed Notes Issued By American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., Inc. Dba Abc Supply; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S WEAKNESSES IN GOVERNANCE AND SECURITY, LOW INCOMES AND POOR INFRASTRUCTURE ALSO POSE CREDIT CHALLENGES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To Broadstreet Partners’ Replacement First-lien Term Loan, Negative Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Ms Dev. Bank Taxable Sp. Obligation Bonds, Ser. 2018 (Lee County, MS. GO Bonds Project); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Somerville, Ma’s Go Bonds And Mig 1 To Go Bans; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CITY OF SAN JOSE, CA’S Aa1 GO BOND RATINGS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms South Broward Hospital District’s (FL) Aa3; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES WAYNE, Ml’S ISSUER RATING TO B2; OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Knox County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $833.72. About 184,977 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81M for 66.59 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,520 were reported by Investec Asset North America. 501,078 are owned by Baillie Gifford & Co. Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 59 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 13,225 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tiaa Cref Management Llc holds 385,641 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 21,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management holds 10 shares. 2,200 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Artisan Partnership reported 107,610 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 4,478 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 32 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle sees benefits from digital business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.34M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 163,230 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 17,350 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 205,000 were accumulated by Davis Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 20 shares. Cypress Cap Gp has 5,029 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,769 shares. Brinker Cap owns 2,949 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.04% or 798,478 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.04% or 1,522 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93M for 28.04 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.