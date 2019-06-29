Maple Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); As C V S Del (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.79 Million Its Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,113 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 24,498 shares. Maple Management has 0.67% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 7,527 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swarthmore Group reported 9,500 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 605 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Schroder Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,326 shares. 76,787 were reported by Cipher L P. North Star Inv Corporation owns 1,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability Company holds 22,777 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus (Uk) Limited holds 397,430 shares or 6.83% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap owns 27,954 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loews Corp invested in 0% or 4,320 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Adv stated it has 43,007 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,846 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny owns 46,979 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Llc accumulated 15,742 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.02% or 30,630 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0.7% or 45,227 shares. 12.92M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,740 shares. 25,915 were reported by Convergence Invest Prns Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.74 million shares. Pictet Asset Management has 1.51 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares to 554,869 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.