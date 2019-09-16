Maple Capital Management Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $637,938; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $327,222

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $282.69. About 1.64M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 7,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 132,667 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12M, up from 124,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 2.65 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Counsel owns 4,098 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 71,658 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,411 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Company holds 28,818 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 1.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 133,024 shares. Cambridge Inv stated it has 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Leisure Mngmt owns 12,165 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Zuckerman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 9,237 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt has 1.94% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trustmark Natl Bank Department invested in 0.3% or 36,365 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Montag A & Incorporated reported 28,295 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 70,150 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). M&T Retail Bank Corp owns 84,083 shares. Cim reported 2,487 shares. Architects invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Cap Management LP holds 51,471 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,930 shares. Kistler invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intact Investment holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,451 are owned by Gradient Limited Liability Company. 211,912 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 2.12M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 316,178 shares. Pointstate Lp stated it has 7.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ckw Financial Gru accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

