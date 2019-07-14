Maple Capital Management Boosted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $338,884 as Valuation Declined; As Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose, Asset Management Advisors Upped Stake by $1.76 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc accumulated 0.07% or 4,041 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 23,200 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,104 shares. British Columbia Management owns 47,886 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 185,209 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Street Corp reported 7.22 million shares. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.11% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,889 shares. Starr Int has invested 1.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Invesco has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Us Bank De holds 0.01% or 44,591 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp owns 762,155 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 0.69% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 34,044 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 57,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer stated it has 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 1,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited holds 2.37% or 68,795 shares. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Llc has 2.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 199,942 shares. Cap Impact Limited Liability holds 13,021 shares. At Bankshares reported 1,196 shares. 9,658 are owned by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Investment accumulated 79,884 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru reported 8,509 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 43,560 shares. 3,389 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 1,197 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 23,760 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.