Maple Capital Management Boosted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Declined; Telenav (TNAV) Stake Has Increased by Acadian Asset Management Llc

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 1392.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 230,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The institutional investor held 247,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 16,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 497,888 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV)

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 19,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,977 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 47,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 12.38M shares traded or 104.73% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs reported 0.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burns J W Incorporated has 4,970 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 229,786 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 12,775 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 182,552 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.02% or 6,354 shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 5,461 shares. 535,152 were accumulated by Portolan Capital Management Lc. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Co accumulated 28,400 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 184,193 shares. 19,332 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Shikiar Asset stated it has 46,330 shares. American & Mngmt invested in 2,535 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 78,980 shares to 249,034 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 55,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,345 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).