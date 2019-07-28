Maple Capital Management Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL); Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position Maintained by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 244,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 168,860 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 82,002 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $93.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 895,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Did This Banking Giant Just Become the Best Bang for Your Buck? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Is the Bank Stock to Choose in July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Retirees: Supplement Your CPP Payments With These 3 Passive Producers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

