Maple Capital Management Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $965,430 as Shares Declined; Nfc Investments Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Trimmed by $738,025

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 510 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04M, up from 5,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.66. About 881,765 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 344,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37 million, down from 358,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 1.17M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.29 million for 13.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

