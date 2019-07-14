Manulife Finl (MFC) Valuation Rose While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted by $673,808 Its Stake; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $4.35 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 42,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,511 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 117,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.23M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Required Notice to Shareholders – Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Is Looking Like A Promising Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,666 shares to 19,244 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.83% or 10,955 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oppenheimer Co reported 0.27% stake. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 243 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate invested in 11,578 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Mai Cap owns 1,878 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bangor Retail Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 60,376 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 47,204 shares. Patten Grp stated it has 2,334 shares. 1.16 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. Utah Retirement has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 46,405 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 1,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fit For Success: Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Encapsulated and Prepared for Launch – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hedge fund chief Daniel Loeb opposes United Technologies, Raytheon merger – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,468 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6.