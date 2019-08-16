Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Value Declined While Addenda Capital Lowered Stake by $3.64 Million; W P Carey Com (WPC) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 95,269 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27M, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 320,487 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 21,906 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 17,490 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 5,580 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 16,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fin Limited Com invested in 13,006 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Denali Advisors Lc accumulated 1.46% or 124,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Honeywell Interest holds 24,250 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 14,768 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 163,900 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 143,359 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,083 shares to 57,162 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).