Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake Has Boosted by Bell State Bank & Trust; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Sonata Capital Group Trimmed Its Position

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 42,113 shares as the company's stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,511 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 117,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 785,625 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc analyzed 840 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Malaga Cove Capital Lc stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 2,545 shares. 12,810 were accumulated by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Beech Hill Advsr Inc owns 2,956 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Jane Street holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.89 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 667 shares. Stearns Fincl Grp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 515 shares. Js Management Limited Liability Co holds 18,000 shares or 6.74% of its portfolio. 681 were reported by Filament Ltd Liability Corp. Spinnaker reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 144 shares. Hillview Cap Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Majedie Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,574 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.