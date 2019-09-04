Manulife Finl (MFC) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Cut Position by $1.09 Million; As Sunopta (STKL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Engaged Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 68,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 10.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.88 million, down from 10.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 106,655 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 7,083 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,701 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 164,057 shares. State Street holds 35,509 shares. Fmr Lc owns 3.64 million shares. Teton Advisors owns 210,545 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 124,640 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 2.36 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP holds 8.09 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 2.58 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 151,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 5.76 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 51,135 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 162 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $839,794 activity. Briffett Derek bought $19,402 worth of stock. 100,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $225,300 were bought by Ennen Joseph. $88,349 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by ATKINS M SHAN. Hollis Richard Dean had bought 75,360 shares worth $156,952 on Friday, August 9. The insider Detlefsen Michael bought 4,200 shares worth $13,440. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 209,118 shares to 279,527 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Ins Inc by 125,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.