Manulife Finl (MFC) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Newmont Mng (NEM) Market Value Declined While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Stake by $528,500

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 776,714 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78M, down from 791,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 9.96 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 173,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,796 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 186,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 768,702 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 34,817 shares to 689,334 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 902,829 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 880,048 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sun Life Fin reported 907 shares stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.05% stake. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has invested 0.52% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ls Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Clearbridge Invests Lc invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Serv Automobile Association has 934,933 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 10,217 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 19,630 shares. Capital Ltd Ca owns 3,678 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,509 shares to 167,914 shares, valued at $21.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

