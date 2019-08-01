Manulife Finl (MFC) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Stake by $124.74 Million as Shares Declined; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.26 Million; Share Price Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27 million, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 627,878 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct)

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 142,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, down from 161,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 17.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

