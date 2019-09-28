Manulife Finl (MFC) Position Held by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Cut Position by $5.55 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 872,197 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,670 shares to 452,630 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,900 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rhenman Asset Mgmt invested in 2.82% or 105,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc accumulated 6,004 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 1.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,353 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Jennison Associates Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.27 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 5,500 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 11,500 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 12,712 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments reported 792,821 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 731,822 shares. Milestone invested in 1,321 shares. Family Mgmt Corp reported 1.22% stake. Fiera Corp has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). St James Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,890 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,917 shares to 28,083 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).