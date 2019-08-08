Manulife Finl (MFC) Market Value Declined While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Stake; As Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 35,080 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 305,953 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SABESP, and Electrobras Stocks All Popped More Than 11% Today – Motley Fool” on January 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Ascent Capital Group Shares Climb – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shutterfly Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 27,831 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $33.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 57,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,664 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.