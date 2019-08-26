Manulife Finl (MFC) Holder Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Position by $273.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gratia Capital Trimmed Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Market Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 182,778 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 17.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 47.68 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.32M, down from 64.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.12 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs Talks Up Federal Review | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 27.20 million shares to 117.36M shares, valued at $849.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 15,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.