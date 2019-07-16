Manulife Finl Com (MFC) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Declined While Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Increased by $327,236 Its Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,923 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 340,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.45 lastly. It is down 9.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 120,942 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,004 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 594,396 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Btim Corp holds 0.56% or 452,152 shares. Cim Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 3,709 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 618,106 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 96,100 shares. The Nebraska-based First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.76% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stack Financial Mngmt holds 1.04% or 94,853 shares. Beach Investment Lc holds 1.97% or 12,010 shares. 131,464 were accumulated by Sio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. First Manhattan Communication reported 4,410 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces the Upsizing of its Maximum Tender Offer to up to $4.35 billion for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 7,402 shares to 340,668 shares, valued at $68.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Manulife Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,975 shares to 8,940 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,334 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).