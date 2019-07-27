Manulife Fincl (MFC) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $12.42 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $3.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 776,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62 million, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 768,702 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

